Biden Admin. Announces Vaccine Rules For Int'l Travelers

By Dave Simpson (October 25, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Beginning next month, international travelers flying to the U.S. from most countries will be required to have been vaccinated, while travel restrictions from several countries, including India, China and some European countries, will be lifted, the Biden administration announced Monday. Starting Nov. 8, noncitizen, nonimmigrant air travelers coming to the U.S. will have to show proof of vaccination status before getting on the plane, unless they are under the age of 18, have a pertinent medical condition or come from a country with low vaccine availability. "The updated travel guidelines also include new protocols around testing," the White House said in...

