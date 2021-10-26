Guam Man's $3.7M Tax Rehearing Bid Too Late, 9th Circ. Says

By Kevin Pinner (October 26, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit rejected a Guam man's bid for the court to reconsider its affirmation of the territory's $3.7 million tax assessment against him, saying he submitted the request too late. The court on Monday rejected Danny Guerrero's Wednesday request for en banc reconsideration of its Aug. 31 opinion in the case as untimely. In that opinion, the court said Guam adequately proved it timely assessed $3.7 million in taxes against Guerrero before seeking to foreclose on his properties. Guerrero's attorney had argued the court was incorrect to presume the authorities made the assessment within the three-year statute of limitations absent official...

