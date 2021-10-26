Feds Want 6 Years For Aegerion Rep's 'Sophisticated' Fraud

By Chris Villani (October 26, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A former Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc. salesman convicted of costing Medicare and other insurance companies $1.8 million through a drug fraud scheme should spend more than six years in prison, federal prosecutors argued Tuesday. A Boston jury deliberated for just three hours before finding Mark Moffett guilty in December 2019 on nine counts of wire fraud and six counts of aggravated identity theft. The latter convictions carry a mandatory two-year sentence. Prosecutors argued Tuesday that U.S. District Judge William G. Young should tack on another 50 months on the fraud counts for 74 months behind bars in total. The government, describing the...

