Kanye's Yeezys Are Shipping Too Late, California Says

By Lauren Berg (October 26, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Buyers of Kanye West's Yeezy apparel brand have had to wait far too long to receive their clothing and shoe purchases, according to a lawsuit filed by the state of California, which alleges that the designer apparel brand broke Golden State business law. The Yeezy website tells customers to allow two to three business days for their order to process and an additional three to five days to ship, but that's not what customers have been experiencing, according to the seven-page complaint filed Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The suit was jointly filed by the district attorneys for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS