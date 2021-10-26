Sussmann Again Seeks Details For 'Muddled' Criminal Charge

By Andrew Strickler and Khorri Atkinson (October 26, 2021, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Ex-Perkins Coie partner Michael Sussmann on Monday again demanded more "precision" on the criminal charge that he lied to the FBI's top lawyer as he drew a link between former President Donald Trump's company and a Russian bank. Doubling down on his last call for a bill of particulars, the cybersecurity expert argued that a "muddled" indictment had to be fixed with more up-front information about the exact wording and context of the alleged falsehood. Sussmann, who also appeared via video at a status conference Tuesday, was among the Perkins Coie lawyers working for the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016. In...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS