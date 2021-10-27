Top EU Court Rules Out Intrabloc Investor Arbitration Again

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 27, 2021, 12:01 AM BST) -- Arbitration agreements based on bilateral investment treaties between European Union countries that provide for the settlement of investor-state disputes run afoul of the bloc's law, the European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday. As a result, the court said, an arbitral award in Sweden based on that kind of agreement must be set aside. The decision came in response to a request from Sweden's Supreme Court for clarification on the matter, since the arbitration agreement included language that was identical to a clause in an intra-EU BIT that the ECJ said in 2018 violated EU law. Based on the judgment in Slovak...

