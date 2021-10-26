FDA Panel Backs Pfizer COVID Vaccine In Kids Aged 5-11

By Britain Eakin (October 26, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to approve emergency use of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11, paving the way for the first vaccine in the U.S. for kids in that age group. An FDA advisory panel has voted to support emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 17-0, with one abstention, in favor of the pediatric vaccine after a day-long meeting, marking one of the last hurdles Pfizer and BioNTech needed...

