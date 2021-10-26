Stockholders Press For Docs On 'Rotten' McDonald's Conduct

By Jeff Montgomery (October 26, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- An attorney for McDonald's Corp. stockholders urged a Delaware vice chancellor to approve a deeper dive into top-level corporate books and records Tuesday, citing intertwined complaints against two top officers and broader claims of a sustained, "rotten" company culture of discrimination and sexual harassment. Arguing during a half-day trial before Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III, counsel to the stockholders, Michael A. Toomey of Barrack Rodos & Bacine, disputed assertions that McDonald's already has sufficiently answered demands for documents related to the 2019 firings of former CEO Steve Easterbrook and former global human relations chief David Fairhurst. Vice Chancellor Slights already...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS