Judge Nixes Ga. DA's Atty Over Witness Tampering Questions

By Ryan Boysen (October 26, 2021, 2:24 PM EDT) -- A Georgia district attorney facing trial for witness tampering and bribing prosecutors has had his own lawyer thrown off the case, after a judge ruled the defense attorney will likely need to testify about whether he strong-armed a witness in a separate case at the DA's behest. In a brief order filed Monday, Houston County Superior Court Judge Katherine Lumsden disqualified defense attorney Christopher Breault from representing his friend, embattled DA Mark Jones. Jones is facing trial on nine felony counts, including influencing witnesses, bribery and violation of oath by a public officer, and Judge Lumsden said it now appears that...

