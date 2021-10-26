Feds Propose Rescinding Trump-Era Species Habitat Rules

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 26, 2021, 2:34 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday proposed rescinding two Trump-era Endangered Species Act rules relating to how agencies define and designate habitat for plants and animals, saying they run counter to the law's intent. One rule, issued jointly by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service, created a formal definition for the ESA term "habitat." A separate FWS rule gave the service the greater leeway in granting exclusions when designating critical habitat — a separate term — for animals and plants. Both rules were finalized in December, but the two services now say they must be withdrawn...

