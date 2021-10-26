Latham, Sidley Steer Claros Mortgage's Planned $134M IPO

By Andrew McIntyre (October 26, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Claros Mortgage Trust laid out plans Tuesday to raise $134 million at the midpoint of its anticipated initial public offering, with Latham & Watkins guiding the company and Sidley Austin counseling the offering's underwriters. The New York-based lender said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday that it plans to sell 7 million shares at a price between $18.65 and $19.65. If shares price at the midpoint of that range, $19.15, the offering would generate roughly $134 million in proceeds. Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are joint lead book-running managers for the offering, while Goldman Sachs...

