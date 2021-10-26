Greensill's Ch. 11 Plan Approved With Trimmed Releases

By Vince Sullivan (October 26, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 plan of Greensill Capital received court approval Tuesday in New York, but only after the bankruptcy judge declined to approve aspects of its releases that would have covered non-debtors without the consent of creditors. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael E. Wiles said the plan provisions that would provide releases of potential creditor claims against non-debtor Greensill Capital UK and Greensill Capital Management Co. Ltd. should be trimmed so only creditors who cast ballots on the plan would be granting those releases. While the releases of claims against GCUK and GCMC — both U.K. entities undergoing...

