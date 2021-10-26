Mexican Hotel Operator Posadas Hits Ch. 11 In New York

By Leslie Pappas (October 26, 2021, 10:26 AM EDT) -- Grupo Posadas SAB de CV, the Mexican hotel operator behind brands such as Fiesta Inn, Grand Fiesta Americana, One Hotels and Live Aqua, filed for Chapter 11 protection in New York bankruptcy court Tuesday with a prepackaged plan that would let the hotel chain continue to operate after restructuring most of its debt. The COVID-19 pandemic and government-mandated lockdowns "put a significant strain on the company's liquidity," and it has been unable to regain its footing despite selling, divesting from or closing numerous hotels, the company said in court filings. The Mexico City-based company lost $106.2 million in 2020 after being...

