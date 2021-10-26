Risky Drivers Slipped Through CBP Trusted Traveler Program

By Alyssa Aquino (October 26, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection approved truck drivers for a Trusted Traveler Program even though the drivers should have failed the vetting process intended to weed out potential border security risks, a federal watchdog said in a report Tuesday. Dozens of truck drivers, with certain violations or criminal histories, successfully enrolled in the Free and Secure Trade, or FAST, program, the Office of Inspector General for U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported, finding that inadequate policies and procedures resulted in CBP approving FAST drivers who may have posed an unacceptable border security risk. "There could be 1,084 ineligible drivers participating in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS