Ojibwe Tribe Tells 8th Circ. Its Court Should Hear Pipeline Suit

By Andrew Westney (October 26, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The White Earth Band of Ojibwe urged the Eighth Circuit on Tuesday to reject a Minnesota agency's bid to block its tribal court from hearing a challenge to an Enbridge pipeline expansion, saying the lower court rightly found that the tribe and its chief judge both have sovereign immunity to the agency's claims. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is challenging a lower court's decision that the agency couldn't escape the White Earth Band's lawsuit in tribal court over the potential environmental effects of the $2.9 billion Enbridge Line 3 pipeline, saying that the tribe's suit is "unprecedented and plainly prohibited."...

