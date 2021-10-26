Hospital Workers Sue NorthShore Over Vax Mandate

By Celeste Bott (October 26, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen NorthShore University HealthSystem employees filed a potential class action in Illinois federal court Monday seeking to block the hospital system's vaccine mandate for its workers, alleging that they are being discriminated against for their religious objections to getting COVID-19 vaccines. Nurses, administrative staff and other health care workers — identified only as "Jane Does" in the complaint — say that without intervention from the court by the end of October, the Chicagoland hospital system will fire them and similarly situated employees, "causing incalculable and irreparable harm to them and their families as described herein, including homelessness, lack...

