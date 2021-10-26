FCC Revokes China Telecom's Authority To Operate In US

By Kelcee Griffis (October 26, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission voted Tuesday to boot China Telecom Americas off of U.S. networks, finding that the service provider could not quell concerns that it's beholden to surveillance requests from the Chinese government. Under the FCC's order, the company must "discontinue any domestic or international services that it provides pursuant to its section 214 authority," which previously allowed China Telecom to handle stateside as well as foreign communications traffic, within 60 days. According to the order, China Telecom ultimately did not meet regulators' threshold to remain in the U.S. as a trusted communications company. The company has displayed "a lack...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS