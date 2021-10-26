Ill. Panel Wants Atty On Ice For 3 Years For Ditching IP Petition

By Lauraann Wood (October 26, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Illinois' attorney conduct watchdog recommended a three-year suspension Monday for a patent lawyer who abandoned a client's application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and failed to keep her updated on its status despite collecting related fees. An Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board also suggested that attorney Mark A. Hamill require approval from the Illinois Supreme Court before he can resume practice even after serving his suspension for his inaction on former client Linda Curcio's patent application for a collapsible container, and for not cooperating with the commission's investigation based on a complaint Curcio filed. The panel also...

