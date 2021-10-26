What Enron Scandal Means To Investors 20 Years Later

By Jeffrey Lubitz (October 26, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- In what is still regarded as the largest U.S. corporate fraud in history, the Enron Corp. scandal "celebrates" its 20th anniversary this month. The impact for institutional investors was twofold: awareness that fraud can occur within large-cap companies, including those listed within the S&P 500 index, and that participation in shareholder class action settlements can lead to critically important recoveries. It was Oct. 16, 2001, when Enron announced a $638 million third-quarter loss, confirming a handful of whispers on Wall Street from those who were skeptical of Enron's growth. This same day, the company first disclosed it would require a restatement...

