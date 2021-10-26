Samsung Broke Patent Deal With Netlist, Calif. Judge Says

By Lauren Berg (October 26, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Samsung broke its obligations under a patent license agreement with Netlist over modular memory technology and Netlist subsequently terminated the deal, but a jury must decide any damages, a California federal judge said in an unsealed order entered Monday. U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi granted partial summary judgment in favor of Netlist's claims that Samsung didn't follow through on its obligation to supply memory products and that it didn't pay all the required $8 million engineering fees, but determined that Netlist can't recover consequential damages, according to a sealed order filed Oct. 14 and subsequently unsealed in a Friday order...

