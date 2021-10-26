Church & Dwight Escapes Zicam Cold Remedy False Ad Suit

By Mike Curley (October 26, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has thrown out claims that Zicam LLC and Matrixx Initiatives Inc.'s cold medicines are falsely advertised as shortening colds, saying the buyer pushing the case hasn't shown how the advertising is misleading. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. granted a motion to dismiss filed by Church & Dwight Co. Inc., successor to Zicam and Matrixx, but granted Venus Yamasaki leave to amend the complaint within 30 days. Yamasaki first filed the suit in April, then amended the complaint in June, arguing that despite advertising that the products are "clinically proven to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS