Pa. University Can't Appeal Denied Dismissal Bid, Court Says

By Matthew Santoni (October 26, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Point Park University in Pittsburgh can't get an immediate trip to the Third Circuit to appeal a ruling that it had an "implied contract" to provide in-person classes despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as a Pennsylvania federal judge said rulings in favor of other universities in the state hadn't said such implied contracts couldn't exist. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa Pupo Lenihan said other judges' rulings in cases against Temple University, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pittsburgh had either said that implied contracts could exist, or left open the door for that possibility, and thus were not a "clear or...

