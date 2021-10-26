Pharmacy Owner Must Disclose Atty Advice In $1B Fraud Trial

By Cara Salvatore (October 26, 2021, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A pharmacy owner headed to trial on charges of running a massive billing fraud must "immediately" disclose privileged attorney communications to prosecutors, a Tennessee federal judge ordered Tuesday, if he wants to tell a jury that lawyers — who may testify — approved his actions. Senior U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer ordered defendant Peter Bolos to give federal prosecutors documents touching on legal advice to a company he partly owns, Florida-based Synergy Pharmacy Services, which is also a defendant in the trial, set to start Monday. Prosecutors allege that beginning in the 2010s, Synergy paid a Pennsylvania-based telemedicine provider to...

