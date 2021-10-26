Amentum Urges Claims Court To Reinstate Bid For Army Deal

By Daniel Wilson (October 26, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- An Amentum unit has urged the Court of Federal Claims to rule that the U.S. Army wrongly disqualified its bid for a $258.8 million task order to provide logistical support services, saying it had reasonably interpreted the terms of the deal. The Army arbitrarily and capriciously found that Amentum Services Inc.'s proposal to support the Logistics Readiness Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, was technically unacceptable, based on a "narrow and inconsistent" reading of the underlying solicitation, the company said in an Oct. 15 complaint unsealed with redactions on Monday. "The Army applied a tortured interpretation of [a] phrase [in the solicitation]...

