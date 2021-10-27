Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Executive Who Claimed Bias Must Return Severance Pay

By Rachel Stone (October 27, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A former Habitat for Humanity executive must return a severance payment because he violated a separation agreement with the nonprofit when he slapped it with discrimination claims and told a newspaper that it wouldn't put "conservative males" in leadership roles, a Florida federal court ruled.

U.S. District Judge John Badalamenti granted the nongovernmental organization partial summary judgment Tuesday, agreeing with its argument that former construction technology director Robert Morris breached a severance agreement and had to give back $15,000 that Habitat paid him as part of the August 2017 deal.

"It is clear that Mr. Morris's activity violated the severance contract,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!