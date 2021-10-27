Executive Who Claimed Bias Must Return Severance Pay

By Rachel Stone (October 27, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A former Habitat for Humanity executive must return a severance payment because he violated a separation agreement with the nonprofit when he slapped it with discrimination claims and told a newspaper that it wouldn't put "conservative males" in leadership roles, a Florida federal court ruled. U.S. District Judge John Badalamenti granted the nongovernmental organization partial summary judgment Tuesday, agreeing with its argument that former construction technology director Robert Morris breached a severance agreement and had to give back $15,000 that Habitat paid him as part of the August 2017 deal. "It is clear that Mr. Morris's activity violated the severance contract,...

