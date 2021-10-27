Texas Justices Dispute Strict Bank Service Scheme

By Katie Buehler (October 27, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday challenged U.S. Bank NA's assertion that banks can only be properly served in lawsuits through their designated agents, wondering how to square that interpretation with another state statute that allows service through the secretary of state in certain cases. U.S. Bank urged the state's high court to overturn a no-answer default judgment against it and find that the Texas Legislature created a specific service scheme under Section 17.028 of the Texas Civil Practices and Remedies Code that requires plaintiffs to serve banks through a registered agent. In fact, Section 17.028 was created to avoid the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS