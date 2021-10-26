9th Circ. Partially Revives False Ad Suit Over Frozen Chicken

By Hailey Konnath (October 26, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday partially resurrected a proposed class action alleging Conagra Brands Inc. misleadingly labeled its frozen chicken as "natural" and free of preservatives, finding that it was unclear if the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service had approved the labels. The three-judge panel affirmed in part and reversed in part a California federal court's decision dismissing the suit, noting the lower court had wrongly held the claims were preempted by the agency's approval. "Here, we find that the mere existence of the label is insufficient to establish that it was reviewed and approved by FSIS,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS