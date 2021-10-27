Ex-Rabobank Compliance Pro Pans 'Exorbitant' OCC Fine Bid

By Jon Hill (October 27, 2021, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A former Rabobank NA chief compliance officer has slammed the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency over an enforcement action it brought against her, saying she is the victim of a botched and bogus proceeding and shouldn't have to pay an "exorbitant" fine, Law360 has learned. In an Oct. 22 filing obtained by Law360, Laura Akahoshi told an administrative law judge that it would be unfair and inappropriate to impose a $50,000 fine against her over claims that she stonewalled the agency when examiners asked to see an auditor report that was critical of her former bank's anti-money laundering program....

