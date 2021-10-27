Wachtel Missry Says Real Estate Investor Owes $355K

By Matt Perez (October 27, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- New York-based law firm Wachtel Missry LLP on Tuesday accused Circle F Capital LLC of refusing to pay roughly $355,000 for legal services rendered during the sale and acquisitions of real estate properties. Wachtel Missry filed the complaint against Circle F Capital and two of its owners, Gary Feldman and David Feldman, in New York state court. According to the complaint, Wachtel Missry worked with the defendants between May 2017 and December 2019, accruing a total fee of $1,158,639.71 for legal services, as well as expenses of $6,995.56. The fees were partially paid throughout the time period, but the defendants have...

