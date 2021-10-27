Convicted Dating Site Fraudster Gets No Love From 4th Circ.

By Ivan Moreno (October 27, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday upheld a Nigerian man's conviction and nine-year prison sentence for helping launder money from an online dating scam in the U.S., saying it's irrelevant he was living in another country at the time. In a unanimous, published opinion, the three judge panel also rejected a Fourth Amendment claim from Seun Banjo Ojedokun, saying he gave permission to FBI agents to enter his home for the one-hour interrogation that led to his arrest in 2019. "Ojedokun reiterates that he never set foot in this country during the course of the conspiracy, and as such insists he operated...

