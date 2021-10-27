Labaton Sucharow To Lead Chinese Tech Co. Investor Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (October 27, 2021, 1:53 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has appointed Labaton Sucharow LLP to serve as lead counsel in a proposed securities class action against financial tech company 360 DigiTech, which has been accused of causing a stock value drop after allegedly flouting Chinese cybersecurity laws by collecting user data. In a Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein approved a lead plaintiff motion filed by investor Gad Sorek, who also sought lead counsel status for Labaton Sucharow. Levi & Korsinsky LLP, Pomerantz LLP, The Rosen Law Firm PA and Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP had also thrown their hats in the ring...

