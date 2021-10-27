11th Circ. Clarifies Court Review Of Consulate Decisions

By Grace Dixon (October 27, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has upheld the denial of a Mexican man's visa application that was allegedly rejected on the basis of mistaken identity, but clarified the scope of a doctrine that bars judicial scrutiny of consular decisions. A three-judge panel on Tuesday affirmed a lower court's dismissal of U.S. citizen Angela Del Valle's claims that her husband was denied a visa when a consulate official confused him with another man who had lied to immigration officials while entering the country on two separate occasions. However, while the lower court determined that federal courts were barred altogether from reviewing consular visa decisions,...

