Imerys Seeks Ch. 11 Mediator After Plan Process Stalls

By Vince Sullivan (October 26, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Imerys Talc America asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to appoint a mediator in its Chapter 11 case Tuesday, saying mediation would help facilitate settlement talks among the debtor, its insurers and other parties to the case at a time when its plan process has hit a speed bump. In its motion, Imerys said that since an opinion from the bankruptcy court voided 16,000 talc claimant votes in favor of the plan earlier this month, it has canceled its existing plan confirmation schedule and mediation will be the best way to resolve outstanding issues between the company and insurers that will likely...

