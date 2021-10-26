Wind Farm Says JPMorgan Can't Rush Force Majeure Fight

By Morgan Conley (October 26, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A wind farm has told a Texas federal court JPMorgan Chase Bank is jumping the gun in asking the court to rule on whether a deadly winter storm triggered the force majeure exception to their power supply contract, arguing more discovery is needed before the court should decide the issue. Wind farm Canadian Breaks LLC told the court it should reject the bank's motion for judgment on the pleadings in an opposition filing Monday. The wind farm told the court the bank is wrongfully asking it to make findings of fact when the pleadings stage of the litigation remains ongoing and...

