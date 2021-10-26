MedMen Targets Enforceability Of Ex-CFO's Contract At Trial

By Craig Clough (October 26, 2021, 10:57 PM EDT) -- The former chief financial officer of MedMen spent Tuesday under cross-examination fielding questions aimed at convincing a Los Angeles jury that the terms of his employment agreement he claims the cannabis giant breached are unenforceable because he crafted his own deal with nonexistent negotiations. MedMen's attorney William F. Dugan of Baker McKenzie methodically walked ex-MedMen CFO James Parker through numerous emails and documents in an effort to support his argument that Parker's agreement was not negotiated at arm's length because Parker himself controlled the entire process. Among the details Parker confirmed is that he never elicited feedback from a compensation committee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS