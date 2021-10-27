9th Circ. Sends Vivint Solar Back To Arb. In 2nd Reversal

By Clark Mindock (October 27, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A contract dispute between homeowners and the solar panel company they say duped them into unfavorable contracts and higher energy costs must play out in arbitration, the Ninth Circuit said. A three-judge panel on Tuesday reversed a lower court's finding that the case doesn't need to go before an arbitrator, determining that a clause in the contract that the homeowners signed with Vivint Solar Inc. explicitly identified arbitration as the proper venue for both contract and arbitration agreement disputes. The lower court had found that the arbitration agreement was unenforceable after Vivint allegedly failed to pay the arbitrator in a timely...

