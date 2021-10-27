Starlink Opponents, FCC Outline Fight Before Oral Arguments

By J. Edward Moreno (October 27, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Groups challenging the Federal Communications Commission's decision to allow SpaceX to deploy additional operating satellites into low-earth orbit sparred with the agency Tuesday over its responsibility to environmental law and its treatment of potential interference the SpaceX arrangement may pose to other satellite setups in the last round of briefings filed to the D.C. Circuit before oral arguments in December. Satellite company Viasat Inc. and consulting firm the Balance Group filed a joint brief Tuesday telling the court to overturn the move in favor of the Starlink fleet because the FCC skirted its responsibility to conduct an environmental analysis. That move...

