Insurer Aims To Kill Policy For Doc Facing Malpractice Suits

By Eli Flesch (October 27, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A Berkshire Hathaway insurance company asked a California federal court to rescind a surgery center's professional liability insurance policy, saying the center and one of its doctors failed to disclose medical malpractice suits in its insurance renewal application. National Fire & Marine Insurance Co. said Tuesday that Dr. John C. Chiu and the California Minimally Invasive Surgical Center failed to disclose seven lawsuits alleging professional negligence and malpractice, including one brought by a surgery patient who accused Chiu of operating one day before surrendering his medical license. The insurer said it wouldn't have entered into an insurance contract with the surgery...

