Netflix Aims To Sink Broadcom Patent Claim Under Alice

By Lauren Berg (October 27, 2021, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Netflix Inc. asked a California federal judge Tuesday to toss one of Broadcom Corp.'s asserted streaming patent claims in an infringement suit, saying the patent's validity falls apart under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling because it just claims an abstract idea. In a 15-page motion for judgment on the pleadings, Netflix said U.S. Patent No. 8,365,183 simply claims a computer system that identifies the best ways to complete a task, which is the same as the mental process performed by any manager assigning work and is too abstract an idea under the Supreme Court's 2014 decision in Alice Corp. Pty....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS