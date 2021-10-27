US Gov't Begins Bid To Overturn Assange Extradition Ruling

By Richard Crump (October 27, 2021, 4:47 PM BST) -- Julian Assange would be able to serve any sentence imposed on him by a U.S. court in his native Australia, the American government said at a London appeal hearing Wednesday as it seeks to overturn a decision blocking his extradition. A poster of Julian Assange at the entrance to the High Court on Wednesday, where the U.S. has challenged an extradition ruling. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) The U.S. is challenging a ruling by a London district judge that the WikiLeaks founder's mental health problems meant he could not be extradited to face espionage charges. He would be at a high risk of committing suicide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS