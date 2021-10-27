Lecturers Win Worker Status From London University

By Silvia Martelli (October 27, 2021, 2:27 PM BST) -- Goldsmiths, University of London has agreed to recognize short-course lecturers as workers under English employment law after they filed litigation in a tribunal, the latest victory for gig economy workers in the wake of a landmark U.K. Supreme Court decision. The academics are now entitled to a range of rights, including minimum wage, discrimination protections, union representation and paid holiday, their lawyers at Leigh Day said on Tuesday. The lecturers filed their claim at the Employment Tribunal in May after Goldsmiths put them on "independent contractor" contracts. This meant that they were paid £55 ($76) per hour, but only for the...

