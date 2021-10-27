Employers Can't Skirt Unions In Offers To UK Workers

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 27, 2021, 1:05 PM BST) -- Offers made by an employer directly to union members that undermine collective bargaining rights are unlawful, the U.K.'s highest court said Wednesday in its first ruling on the country's 2004 labor reforms. Britain's highest court has restored awards worth more than £400,000 ($550,000) to dozens of laborers working for a company that makes electronic products for the auto industry. (iStock As a result of the ruling, the U.K. Supreme Court restored awards worth more than £400,000 ($550,000) to dozens of laborers working for a British company that manufactures electronic products for the automotive industry. The case was brought against the company, Kostal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS