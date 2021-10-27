Electric Aircraft Developer Lands $205M In New Funding

By McCord Pagan (October 27, 2021, 1:17 PM EDT) -- Vertical Aerospace, a company developing an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, said Wednesday it landed $205 million in new funding from Mudrick Capital Management LP and Kouros SA to help produce and obtain certification for its vehicle. London-based Vertical said in a statement the bulk of the financing is contingent on the closing of its go-public deal with Broadstone Acquisition Corp., which was announced in June and gave the business a pro forma equity value of $2.2 billion. "We are delighted to welcome Mudrick Capital and Kouros as new partners to Vertical Aerospace," Vertical CEO and founder Stephen Fitzpatrick said...

