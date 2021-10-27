Fast Food Chain Can't Enforce Award In UK, Top Court Says

By Christopher Crosby (October 27, 2021, 2:12 PM BST) -- A Lebanese fast food chain cannot enforce a $6.7 million arbitration award against a Kuwaiti franchiser in the English courts because the business conglomerate did not sign the arbitration agreement, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The agreement baked into Kabab-Ji SAL's franchise development deal with Al Homaizi Foodstuff Company is governed by English law, which does not allow those who failed to sign on to the deal to be added as parties after it was inked, the justices ruled. The decision upholds findings by the Court of Appeal and means that Kabab-Ji cannot go through the English courts to enforce...

