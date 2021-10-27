Wash. Tribe Can't Fish Skagit River, Court Rules

By Andrew Westney (October 27, 2021, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A Seattle federal judge handed a quick win Tuesday to the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe in its challenge to fishing by the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe, saying that Sauk-Suiattle's traditional fishing grounds didn't include the Skagit River. The Upper Skagit tribe had asked the court to determine whether Sauk-Suiattle tribe members' fishing in the Skagit River ran afoul of a landmark 1974 decision by U.S. District Judge George Hugo Boldt determining the usual and accustomed fishing grounds, or U&A, of numerous tribes in Washington state. Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez said Tuesday that the Sauk-Suiattle U&A doesn't include the Skagit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS