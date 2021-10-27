Virus Exclusion Dooms NJ Wedding Venue's COVID Suit

By Ben Zigterman (October 27, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A virus exclusion in a Liberty Mutual unit's policy bars coverage of a New Jersey wedding venue's losses during the pandemic, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, finding that COVID-19, not government orders, mainly caused the losses. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo agreed Tuesday with other New Jersey federal judges that the pandemic orders are "inextricably tied" to the coronavirus and that the policy's virus exclusion prevents coverage for Nanina's in the Park. "More than 10 courts in this district alone have been asked to interpret similar or identical virus exclusion provisions to determine whether COVID-19 was the predominant cause of business interruption...

