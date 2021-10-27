Chiesa Shahinian Adds Litigation, RE Counsel In West Orange

By Nick Muscavage (October 27, 2021, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC has added an attorney as counsel to its litigation and real estate teams to expand the firm's capabilities in its two largest practice groups. Michael Cross joined Chiesa Shahinian Oct. 18 and is based out of the firm's West Orange, New Jersey, headquarters. He came to the firm from Carella Byrne Cecchi Brody & Agnello PC in Roseland, New Jersey. Cross told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that Chiesa Shahinian was attractive to him because of its full-service platform and litigation group, which he said comprises many former federal prosecutors, judges and trial-tested commercial litigators. "Since my...

