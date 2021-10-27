Cleveland MLB Club Stole Roller Derby Team Name, Suit Says

By Zachary Zagger (October 27, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians were hit with a trademark infringement suit Tuesday in Ohio federal court by a local roller derby team over plans to rebrand from the controversial moniker to the "Cleveland Guardians." Guardians Roller Derby, a non-profit roller derby team, alleged Cleveland's baseball team, despite being worth over $1 billion, is trying to steamroll over its "superior" trademark rights to the "Guardians" name. It is seeking a court order to stop the MLB team from using the name. "Economic might, however, does not make legal right," the lawsuit said. "There cannot be two 'Cleveland Guardians' teams in Cleveland, and to be blunt, plaintiff...

