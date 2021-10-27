CBD Retailer, Manufacturer Slip Claims They Stole Cream IP

By Sarah Jarvis (October 27, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday allowed Medterra CBD LLC and a manufacturer to exit a suit over their purported theft of a secret formula for CBD topical cream, leaving three claims against another defendant as the case heads to trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge William Matthewman fully granted summary judgment motions from Medterra and Rejuvenol Laboratories Inc., which were facing a suit brought by Florida company Healthcare Resources Management Group LLC. But the judge said there are questions of fact that a jury should decide regarding three claims brought against EcoNatura All Healthy World LLC, specifically as to whether the way...

