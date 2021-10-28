King & Spalding Lures Exec Comp Partner From Jones Day

By Rachel Stone (October 28, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP has bolstered its ranks by adding a veteran executive compensation and employee benefits partner to its London office from Jones Day. Robert Marshall II brings over two decades of experience representing large, multinational companies on issues relating to benefits programs and handling executive compensation and equity plan matters on a global scale, he told Law360 on Wednesday. Marshall's entry into the King & Spalding corporate, finance and investments practice group marks the seventh new partner this month to become a part of its global human capital and compliance team, the firm said in a news release....

